National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/11/28 12:44
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 2 0 .818 325 220
Buffalo 6 5 0 .545 224 260
N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 228 257
Miami 4 7 0 .364 174 289
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 242 269
Jacksonville 7 4 0 .636 269 168
Houston 4 7 0 .364 283 285
Indianapolis 3 8 0 .273 195 300
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 2 0 .818 258 193
Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 236 187
Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 199 215
Cleveland 0 11 0 .000 166 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 5 0 .545 272 236
L.A. Chargers 5 6 0 .455 249 202
Oakland 5 6 0 .455 225 261
Denver 3 8 0 .273 197 280
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 351 191
Dallas 5 6 0 .455 248 270
Washington 5 6 0 .455 258 276
N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 172 267
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 3 0 .727 322 222
Carolina 8 3 0 .727 248 207
Atlanta 7 4 0 .636 265 230
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 223 262
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 271 195
Detroit 6 5 0 .545 294 264
Green Bay 5 6 0 .455 232 261
Chicago 3 8 0 .273 177 252
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 8 3 0 .727 329 206
Seattle 7 4 0 .636 266 212
Arizona 5 6 0 .455 203 278
San Francisco 1 10 0 .091 187 284

___

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 30, Detroit 23

L.A. Chargers 28, Dallas 6

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 10

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 20

Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16

Tennessee 20, Indianapolis 16

Buffalo 16, Kansas City 10

Philadelphia 31, Chicago 3

New England 35, Miami 17

Carolina 35, N.Y. Jets 27

Seattle 24, San Francisco 13

Oakland 21, Denver 14

L.A. Rams 26, New Orleans 20

Arizona 27, Jacksonville 24

Pittsburgh 31, Green Bay 28

Monday's Games

Baltimore 23, Houston 16

Thursday, Nov. 30

Washington at Dallas, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.