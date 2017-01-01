Taoyuan factory fire burns for over 3.5 hours

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A fire broke out early this morning (Nov. 28), in the northern Taiwanese city of Taoyuan and due to the large quantity of flammable materials in the factory area, it took over three and a half hours before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, no injuries were reported, according to CNA.

At 1:13 a.m. this morning, the Taoyuan City Fire Department received a report of a fire at a factory on Sect. 2 of Minfu Road in Taoyuan City's Yangmei District. In total, 79 firefighters and 23 fire trucks and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Fire department officials said that the blaze broke out inside a factory which was constructed of multiple layers of steel. Officials said that the accumulation of a large amount of flammable materials including foam provided ample fuel for the fire, the flames and smoke of which could be seen many kilometers away.

After firefighters were able to ascertain that there were no people trapped inside, they were able to focus all of their efforts at putting out the fire, which took over three and a half hours.

Due to the intense heat of the fire, much of the metal sheeting covering the factory collapsed. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.