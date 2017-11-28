All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 23 16 5 2 34 86 62 New Jersey 24 14 6 4 32 78 74 Columbus 24 15 8 1 31 69 58 Toronto 25 15 9 1 31 88 77 N.Y. Islanders 23 14 7 2 30 84 74 Washington 25 14 10 1 29 74 75 Pittsburgh 26 13 10 3 29 74 90 N.Y. Rangers 24 13 9 2 28 78 72 Detroit 24 10 9 5 25 69 70 Boston 22 10 8 4 24 60 66 Carolina 22 10 8 4 24 66 67 Philadelphia 24 8 9 7 23 69 75 Montreal 25 10 12 3 23 60 81 Ottawa 22 8 8 6 22 67 74 Florida 23 9 12 2 20 67 79 Buffalo 24 6 14 4 16 55 83 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 24 17 6 1 35 84 63 Winnipeg 24 15 6 3 33 80 64 Vegas 22 15 6 1 31 81 66 Nashville 23 14 6 3 31 73 66 Los Angeles 24 13 8 3 29 69 56 Calgary 23 13 9 1 27 69 72 Chicago 23 12 8 3 27 74 60 San Jose 22 12 8 2 26 58 50 Vancouver 24 11 9 4 26 66 68 Dallas 23 12 10 1 25 67 69 Minnesota 24 11 10 3 25 72 74 Colorado 22 11 9 2 24 73 71 Anaheim 24 10 10 4 24 65 73 Edmonton 24 9 13 2 20 64 79 Arizona 26 6 17 3 15 64 95

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Carolina 4, Nashville 3, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Edmonton 4, Boston 2

Monday's Games

Florida 3, New Jersey 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Montreal 3, Columbus 1

Winnipeg 7, Minnesota 2

Chicago 7, Anaheim 3

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.