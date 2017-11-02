  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Presidential Office says Lee Ming-che verdict inadmissible 

“Spreading ideas of democracy is not a crime!”

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2017/11/28 12:25

(By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Presidential Office said in a statement shortly after the Chinese court had reached a final verdict against Taiwanese human rights activist Lee Ming-che (李明哲) on Tuesday morning that the 5-year sentence imposed upon Lee is “inadmissible”. 

After being detained by the Chinese authorities for over eight months on the charge of “subversion of state power”, Lee’s sentence was handed down by the Hunan Province Yueyang City Intermediate People's Court at 9:15 a.m. 

Apart from facing a five-year sentence in prison, Lee will also be deprived of political rights for two years. 

Lee declared at the court that he would not file an appeal against the court’s ruling.

“Spreading ideas of democracy is not a crime!” exclaimed the Presidential Office at the beginning of its statement responding to the verdict.

The office said Lee’s ruling would seriously harm cross-strait relations, for it challenged the insistence and belief in democracy and freedom held by Taiwanese people.

The office urged Beijing to release Lee as soon as possible and allow him to return to Taiwan.  

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) also issued a statement reiterating that it would not accept the ruling against Lee as he had not been involved in any wrongdoing that would have endangered the security and stability of Chinese society. 

Andrew Lee (李憲章), spokesperson for Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the ministry would not comment on the case since Taiwan-China affairs were usually handled by the MAC.

Lee’s wife, Lee Ching-yu (李凈瑜), attended the sentence hearing along with Shih Chia (施笳), daughter of former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) chairman Shih Ming-teh (施明德), and two officials from Taiwan's Straits Exchange Foundation.

Wang Li-ping (王麗萍), a former DPP lawmaker, also accompanied Lee Ching-yu on the trip to China, but she was later denied entry to the country and forced to fly back to Taiwan via Hong Kong. 
Lee Ming-che
Cross-strait relations
Presidential Office
human rights

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese human rights activist to be sentenced at Chinese court Tuesday
2017/11/27 20:25
China bans tour groups to Vatican, Palau to isolate Taiwan 
2017/11/23 17:48
Trump's sojourn to Asia works out pretty well for Taiwan
2017/11/16 14:04
Taiwan envoy describes encounter with Chinese leader as natural and pleasant
2017/11/13 16:29
Yellow ribbons await Taiwanese rights activist locked up in China
2017/11/07 19:45