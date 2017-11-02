  1. Home
Temps to rise to balmy 31 degrees in some parts of Taiwan 

Hot 'Autumn Tiger' weather will return to Taiwan from Tuesday through Thursday

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/11/28 11:50

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Temperatures across Taiwan will remain warm, as high as 31 degrees Celsius, from Tuesday through Wednesday, before the next wave of the northeasterly winds arrives on Thursday (Nov. 30), sending the mercury to down to 17 degrees, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

From today (Nov. 28) to Thursday (Nov. 30), the weather in all parts of the country will stay unseasonably warm with the daytime highs around 27-29 degrees in northern and eastern Taiwan, and 30-31 degrees in the central and western areas, the CWB said.

However, another wave of northeasterly winds is expected to arrive at late Thursday night, causing the mercury to drop 10 degrees, bringing back cold and wet days weather.

Additionally, meteorologist expert Wu Te-jung (吳德榮) on SETN (三立) said these two warm days will be the last day summer-like weather "Autumn Tiger" before winter officially begins in December.
