National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/11/28 11:05
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 18 4 .818
Toronto 12 7 .632
Philadelphia 11 8 .579
New York 10 10 .500 7
Brooklyn 7 12 .368
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 9 .526
Miami 10 9 .526
Charlotte 8 11 .421 2
Orlando 8 13 .381 3
Atlanta 4 16 .200
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 13 6 .684
Cleveland 13 7 .650 ½
Indiana 12 9 .571 2
Milwaukee 9 9 .500
Chicago 3 15 .167
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 15 4 .789
San Antonio 12 7 .632 3
New Orleans 11 9 .550
Memphis 7 12 .368 8
Dallas 5 15 .250 10½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 13 8 .619
Minnesota 12 8 .600 ½
Denver 11 8 .579 1
Utah 9 11 .450
Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 15 5 .750
L.A. Lakers 8 11 .421
L.A. Clippers 7 11 .389 7
Phoenix 7 14 .333
Sacramento 5 14 .263

___

Sunday's Games

Miami 100, Chicago 93

Minnesota 119, Phoenix 108

Brooklyn 98, Memphis 88

Monday's Games

Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 91

Indiana 121, Orlando 109

Detroit 118, Boston 108

Portland 103, New York 91

Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.