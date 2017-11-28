All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 23 16 5 2 34 86 62 9-2-1 7-3-1 4-1-0 New Jersey 24 14 6 4 32 78 74 6-4-2 8-2-2 1-1-0 Columbus 23 15 7 1 31 68 55 8-4-0 7-3-1 4-2-0 Toronto 25 15 9 1 31 88 77 8-5-0 7-4-1 5-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 23 14 7 2 30 84 74 7-0-2 7-7-0 4-3-0 Washington 25 14 10 1 29 74 75 8-4-0 6-6-1 3-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 24 13 9 2 28 78 72 10-4-2 3-5-0 2-3-2 Pittsburgh 25 12 10 3 27 69 86 7-2-1 5-8-2 2-1-0 Detroit 24 10 9 5 25 69 70 4-3-4 6-6-1 3-5-0 Boston 22 10 8 4 24 60 66 6-4-2 4-4-2 0-1-2 Carolina 22 10 8 4 24 66 67 5-4-3 5-4-1 2-2-1 Ottawa 22 8 8 6 22 67 74 4-5-5 4-3-1 2-1-1 Philadelphia 23 8 9 6 22 65 70 4-4-4 4-5-2 1-0-2 Montreal 24 9 12 3 21 57 80 5-5-2 4-7-1 5-1-1 Florida 23 9 12 2 20 67 79 5-4-2 4-8-0 3-3-1 Buffalo 24 6 14 4 16 55 83 3-7-1 3-7-3 2-3-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 24 17 6 1 35 84 63 9-3-0 8-3-1 4-1-0 Vegas 22 15 6 1 31 81 66 9-1-0 6-5-1 7-1-0 Nashville 23 14 6 3 31 73 66 8-1-1 6-5-2 6-1-1 Winnipeg 23 14 6 3 31 73 62 7-2-1 7-4-2 4-1-0 Los Angeles 24 13 8 3 29 69 56 7-5-2 6-3-1 3-3-2 Calgary 23 13 9 1 27 69 72 6-5-0 7-4-1 3-2-0 San Jose 22 12 8 2 26 58 50 7-6-1 5-2-1 4-1-2 Vancouver 24 11 9 4 26 66 68 3-5-3 8-4-1 3-4-0 Chicago 22 11 8 3 25 67 57 5-4-1 6-4-2 2-4-0 Dallas 23 12 10 1 25 67 69 9-2-0 3-8-1 1-6-0 Minnesota 23 11 9 3 25 70 67 6-3-2 5-6-1 3-4-0 Colorado 22 11 9 2 24 73 71 7-2-1 4-7-1 3-4-1 Anaheim 23 10 9 4 24 62 66 6-7-2 4-2-2 3-2-3 Edmonton 24 9 13 2 20 64 79 4-7-0 5-6-2 2-1-0 Arizona 26 6 17 3 15 64 95 2-8-1 4-9-2 1-4-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Carolina 4, Nashville 3, SO

N.Y. Rangers 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Edmonton 4, Boston 2

Monday's Games

Florida 3, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.