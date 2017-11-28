Taipei, Nov. 28 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Permissible residual level of fipronil in eggs relaxed from zero to 10 ppb
@China Times: Indigenous warship program should be halted
@Liberty Times: Contract for naval minesweepers to be terminated
@Apple Daily: 100,000 people evacuated from Bali
@Economic Daily News: FSC head says retail investors showing momentum
@Commercial Times: Economic indicators for October nearly flash yellow-blue light
Taiwan headline news
Top headlines across Taiwan on Nov. 28, 2017
Taipei, Nov. 28 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows: