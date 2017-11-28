|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|18
|3
|.857
|—
|Toronto
|12
|7
|.632
|5
|Philadelphia
|11
|8
|.579
|6
|New York
|10
|9
|.526
|7
|Brooklyn
|7
|12
|.368
|10
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Miami
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Charlotte
|8
|11
|.421
|2
|Orlando
|8
|12
|.400
|2½
|Atlanta
|4
|16
|.200
|6½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Indiana
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Milwaukee
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Chicago
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|San Antonio
|12
|7
|.632
|3
|New Orleans
|11
|9
|.550
|4½
|Memphis
|7
|12
|.368
|8
|Dallas
|5
|15
|.250
|10½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Portland
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Denver
|11
|8
|.579
|½
|Utah
|9
|11
|.450
|3
|Oklahoma City
|8
|11
|.421
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|L.A. Clippers
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Phoenix
|7
|14
|.333
|8½
|Sacramento
|5
|14
|.263
|9½
|Sunday's Games
Miami 100, Chicago 93
Minnesota 119, Phoenix 108
Brooklyn 98, Memphis 88
|Monday's Games
Cleveland 113, Philadelphia 91
Indiana 121, Orlando 109
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.