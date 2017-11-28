|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|13
|12
|1
|0
|42
|8
|37
|Man United
|13
|9
|2
|2
|28
|6
|29
|Chelsea
|13
|8
|2
|3
|24
|11
|26
|Arsenal
|13
|8
|1
|4
|23
|16
|25
|Tottenham
|13
|7
|3
|3
|21
|10
|24
|Liverpool
|13
|6
|5
|2
|25
|18
|23
|Burnley
|13
|6
|4
|3
|12
|10
|22
|Watford
|13
|6
|3
|4
|22
|21
|21
|Brighton
|13
|4
|4
|5
|13
|14
|16
|Southampton
|13
|4
|4
|5
|13
|15
|16
|Huddersfield
|13
|4
|3
|6
|9
|19
|15
|Leicester
|13
|3
|5
|5
|17
|19
|14
|Bournemouth
|13
|4
|2
|7
|11
|14
|14
|Newcastle
|13
|4
|2
|7
|11
|17
|14
|Stoke
|13
|3
|4
|6
|16
|26
|13
|Everton
|13
|3
|3
|7
|13
|28
|12
|West Brom
|13
|2
|5
|6
|10
|19
|11
|West Ham
|13
|2
|4
|7
|12
|26
|10
|Swansea
|13
|2
|3
|8
|7
|15
|9
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|2
|9
|8
|25
|8
|Friday, Nov. 24
West Ham 1, Leicester 1
|Saturday, Nov. 25
Crystal Palace 2, Stoke 1
Man United 1, Brighton 0
Tottenham 1, West Brom 1
Swansea 0, Bournemouth 0
Newcastle 0, Watford 3
Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1
|Sunday, Nov. 26
Southampton 4, Everton 1
Burnley 0, Arsenal 1
Huddersfield 1, Man City 2
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace 1945 GMT
Leicester vs. Tottenham 1945 GMT
Watford vs. Man United 2000 GMT
West Brom vs. Newcastle 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, Nov. 29
Chelsea vs. Swansea 1945 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Burnley 1945 GMT
Arsenal vs. Huddersfield 1945 GMT
Man City vs. Southampton 2000 GMT
Stoke vs. Liverpool 2000 GMT
Everton vs. West Ham 2000 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 2
Chelsea vs. Newcastle 1230 GMT
West Brom vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT
Leicester vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Tottenham 1500 GMT
Brighton vs. Liverpool 1500 GMT
Stoke vs. Swansea 1500 GMT
Everton vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT
Arsenal vs. Man United 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Dec. 3
Bournemouth vs. Southampton 1330 GMT
Man City vs. West Ham 1600 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|19
|14
|2
|3
|40
|17
|44
|Cardiff
|19
|12
|4
|3
|27
|13
|40
|Sheffield United
|19
|12
|1
|6
|32
|21
|37
|Aston Villa
|19
|10
|5
|4
|28
|17
|35
|Bristol City
|19
|9
|7
|3
|30
|20
|34
|Derby
|18
|9
|5
|4
|29
|20
|32
|Middlesbrough
|19
|8
|5
|6
|24
|18
|29
|Leeds
|19
|9
|2
|8
|29
|24
|29
|Nottingham Forest
|19
|9
|0
|10
|26
|29
|27
|Ipswich
|18
|8
|2
|8
|30
|28
|26
|Sheffield Wednesday
|19
|6
|8
|5
|23
|21
|26
|Fulham
|19
|6
|8
|5
|25
|24
|26
|Preston
|19
|6
|8
|5
|22
|21
|26
|Brentford
|19
|5
|9
|5
|28
|26
|24
|Norwich
|19
|6
|6
|7
|17
|23
|24
|QPR
|19
|5
|7
|7
|22
|28
|22
|Barnsley
|18
|5
|5
|8
|23
|25
|20
|Reading
|18
|5
|5
|8
|20
|23
|20
|Millwall
|19
|4
|7
|8
|19
|20
|19
|Hull
|19
|4
|6
|9
|32
|35
|18
|Birmingham
|19
|4
|4
|11
|10
|28
|16
|Sunderland
|19
|2
|8
|9
|25
|35
|14
|Burton Albion
|19
|3
|5
|11
|12
|37
|14
|Bolton
|19
|2
|7
|10
|16
|36
|13
|Tuesday, Nov. 21
Millwall 0, Hull 0
Aston Villa 2, Sunderland 1
Sheffield United 4, Fulham 5
Nottingham Forest 1, Norwich 0
Barnsley 0, Cardiff 1
Derby 2, QPR 0
Brentford 1, Burton Albion 1
Bristol City 1, Preston 2
Bolton 2, Reading 2
|Wednesday, Nov. 22
Ipswich 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Wolverhampton 4, Leeds 1
Middlesbrough 2, Birmingham 0
|Saturday, Nov. 25
Barnsley 0, Leeds 2
Wolverhampton 5, Bolton 1
Reading 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Fulham 1, Millwall 0
Burton Albion 0, Sunderland 2
Norwich 1, Preston 1
Aston Villa 2, Ipswich 0
Hull 2, Bristol City 3
Middlesbrough 0, Derby 3
Sheffield United 1, Birmingham 1
|Sunday, Nov. 26
Nottingham Forest 0, Cardiff 2
|Monday, Nov. 27
QPR 2, Brentford 2
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
Derby vs. Ipswich 1945 GMT
Reading vs. Barnsley 2000 GMT
|Friday, Dec. 1
Cardiff vs. Norwich 1945 GMT
Leeds vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 2
Brentford vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT
Preston vs. QPR 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Hull 1500 GMT
Derby vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Reading 1500 GMT
Bolton vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT
Millwall vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough 1730 GMT
|Monday, Dec. 4
Birmingham vs. Wolverhampton 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|19
|13
|3
|3
|36
|12
|42
|Shrewsbury
|19
|12
|4
|3
|26
|13
|40
|Scunthorpe
|20
|11
|5
|4
|26
|14
|38
|Bradford
|20
|11
|3
|6
|29
|22
|36
|Blackburn
|18
|10
|4
|4
|30
|15
|34
|Charlton
|18
|10
|4
|4
|27
|21
|34
|Portsmouth
|20
|9
|2
|9
|25
|24
|29
|Peterborough
|19
|8
|4
|7
|29
|27
|28
|Oxford United
|20
|7
|6
|7
|34
|27
|27
|Blackpool
|19
|7
|6
|6
|24
|23
|27
|Fleetwood Town
|20
|7
|6
|7
|29
|30
|27
|Rotherham
|19
|8
|2
|9
|32
|28
|26
|Walsall
|19
|6
|7
|6
|27
|28
|25
|Southend
|19
|6
|7
|6
|22
|29
|25
|Milton Keynes Dons
|20
|6
|6
|8
|22
|29
|24
|Doncaster
|20
|6
|5
|9
|21
|25
|23
|Oldham
|19
|6
|5
|8
|30
|36
|23
|Bristol Rovers
|19
|7
|0
|12
|27
|35
|21
|Rochdale
|19
|4
|8
|7
|20
|24
|20
|Gillingham
|20
|4
|8
|8
|15
|22
|20
|AFC Wimbledon
|20
|5
|5
|10
|15
|22
|20
|Northampton
|20
|5
|4
|11
|15
|32
|19
|Bury
|20
|4
|5
|11
|19
|28
|17
|Plymouth
|20
|4
|5
|11
|15
|29
|17
|Tuesday, Nov. 21
Blackpool 1, Gillingham 1
Plymouth 2, Northampton 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Southend 1
Oxford United 2, Blackburn 4
Walsall 4, Fleetwood Town 2
Charlton 2, Rochdale 1
Bury 1, Shrewsbury 0
Peterborough 2, Portsmouth 1
Bradford 1, Scunthorpe 2
Wigan 3, Doncaster 0
Oldham 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
|Saturday, Nov. 25
Doncaster 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Scunthorpe 2, Charlton 0
Southend 1, Oxford United 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Walsall 2
Portsmouth 1, Plymouth 0
Shrewsbury 0, Bradford 1
Blackburn 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Northampton 0, Bury 0
Rochdale 2, Peterborough 0
Gillingham 0, Oldham 0
Fleetwood Town 0, Blackpool 0
Rotherham 1, Wigan 3
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
Blackpool vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT
Charlton vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 2
Bristol Rovers vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Southend vs. Oldham 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|20
|12
|5
|3
|48
|18
|41
|Notts County
|20
|12
|5
|3
|35
|20
|41
|Accrington Stanley
|20
|11
|4
|5
|32
|22
|37
|Exeter
|20
|11
|3
|6
|28
|22
|36
|Wycombe
|20
|9
|6
|5
|38
|29
|33
|Coventry
|20
|9
|5
|6
|21
|12
|32
|Mansfield Town
|20
|8
|8
|4
|30
|23
|32
|Swindon
|20
|10
|2
|8
|30
|25
|32
|Newport County
|20
|8
|6
|6
|27
|22
|30
|Lincoln City
|20
|8
|6
|6
|24
|19
|30
|Colchester
|20
|8
|5
|7
|26
|23
|29
|Grimsby Town
|20
|8
|5
|7
|24
|26
|29
|Cambridge United
|20
|8
|5
|7
|17
|23
|29
|Carlisle
|20
|7
|6
|7
|28
|27
|27
|Stevenage
|20
|7
|5
|8
|26
|31
|26
|Cheltenham
|20
|6
|6
|8
|27
|29
|24
|Crawley Town
|20
|5
|6
|9
|17
|23
|21
|Yeovil
|20
|5
|5
|10
|27
|38
|20
|Crewe
|20
|6
|2
|12
|21
|34
|20
|Forest Green
|20
|5
|5
|10
|23
|39
|20
|Morecambe
|20
|4
|7
|9
|15
|25
|19
|Port Vale
|20
|5
|3
|12
|19
|31
|18
|Barnet
|20
|4
|5
|11
|21
|29
|17
|Chesterfield
|20
|4
|5
|11
|23
|37
|17
|Tuesday, Nov. 21
Luton Town 3, Carlisle 0
Grimsby Town 3, Swindon 2
Yeovil 1, Notts County 1
Cheltenham 0, Cambridge United 0
Colchester 1, Lincoln City 0
Port Vale 0, Mansfield Town 4
Accrington Stanley 1, Wycombe 0
Stevenage 1, Coventry 1
Newport County 1, Barnet 2
Morecambe 0, Crewe 1
Crawley Town 3, Exeter 1
Chesterfield 3, Forest Green 2
|Saturday, Nov. 25
Mansfield Town 2, Chesterfield 2
Forest Green 1, Cheltenham 1
Wycombe 2, Yeovil 1
Crewe 1, Luton Town 2
Lincoln City 3, Port Vale 1
Notts County 2, Colchester 1
Barnet 0, Grimsby Town 2
Cambridge United 1, Stevenage 0
Exeter 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Carlisle 1, Morecambe 1
Coventry 1, Crawley Town 1
Swindon 0, Newport County 1
|Saturday, Dec. 9
Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Swindon 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Yeovil vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Exeter 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
|Friday, Dec. 15
Swindon vs. Colchester 1945 GMT