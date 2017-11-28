Meredith and Barracuda climb while ConocoPhillips falls

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Meredith Corp., up $6.55 to $67.55

The Better Homes & Gardens publisher agreed to buy Time Inc. for $1.8 billion, or $18.50 a share.

Barracuda Networks Inc., up $3.90 to $27.59

The cloud-based security and storage services company agreed to be bought by Thoma Bravo for $1.47 billion.

American Outdoor Brands Corp., up 45 cents to $13.73

Firearms makers rose on indications of strong gun sales on Black Friday.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc., down 6 cents to $6

The shopping center real estate investment trust said it received and rejected an offer from rival Wheeler.

Amazon.com Inc., up $9.83 to $1,195.83

Adobe Analytics projected that spending on Cyber Monday would climb 16 percent to $6.6 billion.

ConocoPhillips, down $1.31 to $49.16

Energy companies declined as the price of oil retreated after some big recent gains.

Express Inc., up 44 cents to $8.25

Retailers made gains on reports the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.

Western Digital Corp., down $6.23 to $86.55

Chipmakers lagged behind the rest of the market on Monday.