  1. Home
  2. World

At Capitol, Franken apologizes and sees long fight for trust

By ALAN FRAM and JULIET LINDERMAN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/11/28 06:02

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., talks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., returns to his office after talking to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott A

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., talks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Al Franken is apologizing to voters, aides and "everyone who has counted on me to be a champion for women."

The Minnesota Democrat is fighting to bolster his support and made the comments in his first Capitol public appearance since being drawn into a wave of sexual harassment accusations buffeting Congress.

Lawmakers are starting to return from an extraordinary weeklong Thanksgiving break that saw sexually tinged problems engulf two other legislators as well: Democratic congressman John Conyers of Michigan and Republican congressman Joe Barton of Texas.

Those revelations are on top of allegations that Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and sought romantic relationships with other teenagers when he was in his 30s four decades ago. He has denied the charges.