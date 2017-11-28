Judge: Court has jurisdiction in Indonesian immigration case

BOSTON (AP) — Dozens of Indonesians fighting deportation from the United States have won another temporary reprieve in federal court in Boston.

U.S. District Court Judge Patti Saris on Monday rejected the government's argument the court doesn't have jurisdiction in the case. The judge is blocking immigration officials from removing the roughly 50 Indonesians living in New Hampshire while the court considers their bid for a preliminary injunction.

The Indonesians had been allowed to stay as long as they regularly reported to immigration officials. In recent months, they were told during visits to the immigration office they should buy plane tickets and prepare to leave the country.

An American Civil Liberties Union attorney representing the immigrants calls the ruling "enormously significant."

The government can appeal to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.