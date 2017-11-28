Australian police allege man planned New Year's Eve attack

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian police say they have arrested a man on allegations that he was planning a terrorist attack in the city of Melbourne on New Year's Eve.

A police statement said a team of state and federal police and intelligence agents arrested the 20-year-old man in Australia's second largest city on Monday afternoon.

The statement says authorities will allege the man was preparing for the attack. It gave no details about what sort of attack was planned.

The man was not been named. The statement says he's being questioned in relation to the offences of preparing to commit a terrorist attack and collecting documents to facilitate a terrorist act. The offences carry potential life sentences.