  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cotton, US

By  Associated Press
2017/11/28 05:09

New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

COTTON NO.2
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Dec 72.00 72.65 71.84 72.15 Down .08
Mar 71.55 72.39 71.19 71.42 Down .51
May 72.40 73.19 72.09 72.24 Down .58
Jul 72.70 73.44 72.56 72.67 Down .61
Oct 70.91 Down .62
Dec 70.80 71.10 70.70 70.76 Down .35
Mar 70.61 Down .31
May 70.72 Down .32
Jul 70.73 Down .32
Oct 69.91 Down .42
Dec 68.86 Down .49
Mar 69.34 Down .49
May 70.22 Down .49
Jul 70.59 Down .49
Oct 70.59 Down .49