New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Dec
|72.00
|72.65
|71.84
|72.15
|Down
|.08
|Mar
|71.55
|72.39
|71.19
|71.42
|Down
|.51
|May
|72.40
|73.19
|72.09
|72.24
|Down
|.58
|Jul
|72.70
|73.44
|72.56
|72.67
|Down
|.61
|Oct
|70.91
|Down
|.62
|Dec
|70.80
|71.10
|70.70
|70.76
|Down
|.35
|Mar
|70.61
|Down
|.31
|May
|70.72
|Down
|.32
|Jul
|70.73
|Down
|.32
|Oct
|69.91
|Down
|.42
|Dec
|68.86
|Down
|.49
|Mar
|69.34
|Down
|.49
|May
|70.22
|Down
|.49
|Jul
|70.59
|Down
|.49
|Oct
|70.59
|Down
|.49