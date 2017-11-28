Trump hits Warren with 'Pocahontas' jab at event for Navajos

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has used an event honoring Native American veterans to take a shot at Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whom he has long derided as "Pocahontas."

Trump welcomed Navajo code talkers from World War II to the Oval Office on Monday.

During remarks praising their service, Trump said: "We have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas. But you know what, I like you."

The Republican president has repeatedly mocked the Massachusetts senator for claims she made about being part Native American.

Responding to Trump's remark, Warren said on MSNBC: "It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur."