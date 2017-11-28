New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|125.25
|126.25
|125.05
|125.55
|Up
|.75
|Mar
|127.55
|129.40
|127.55
|128.20
|Up
|.65
|May
|130.00
|131.60
|129.85
|130.45
|Up
|.60
|Jul
|132.20
|133.90
|132.20
|132.75
|Up
|.60
|Sep
|134.50
|136.20
|134.50
|135.05
|Up
|.60
|Dec
|139.40
|139.55
|138.10
|138.45
|Up
|.65
|Mar
|141.60
|141.75
|141.60
|141.70
|Up
|.60
|May
|143.70
|Up
|.60
|Jul
|145.60
|Up
|.60
|Sep
|147.45
|Up
|.60
|Dec
|150.20
|Up
|.60
|Mar
|152.90
|Up
|.60
|May
|154.55
|Up
|.60
|Jul
|156.30
|Up
|.60
|Sep
|157.55
|Up
|.60