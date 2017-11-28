  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/11/28 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 125.25 126.25 125.05 125.55 Up .75
Mar 127.55 129.40 127.55 128.20 Up .65
May 130.00 131.60 129.85 130.45 Up .60
Jul 132.20 133.90 132.20 132.75 Up .60
Sep 134.50 136.20 134.50 135.05 Up .60
Dec 139.40 139.55 138.10 138.45 Up .65
Mar 141.60 141.75 141.60 141.70 Up .60
May 143.70 Up .60
Jul 145.60 Up .60
Sep 147.45 Up .60
Dec 150.20 Up .60
Mar 152.90 Up .60
May 154.55 Up .60
Jul 156.30 Up .60
Sep 157.55 Up .60