New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Nov
|313.10
|313.25
|313.10
|313.25 Down 3.35
|Dec
|317.20
|317.60
|312.15
|313.45 Down 3.45
|Jan
|318.10
|318.20
|313.00
|314.20 Down 3.45
|Feb
|318.55
|318.55
|314.60
|315.00 Down 3.40
|Mar
|319.65
|319.75
|314.35
|315.75 Down 3.40
|Apr
|316.45
|316.60
|316.35
|316.45 Down 3.35
|May
|320.95
|321.00
|316.00
|317.05 Down 3.35
|Jun
|317.55
|317.60
|317.55
|317.60 Down 3.40
|Jul
|321.30
|321.30
|317.00
|318.00 Down 3.35
|Aug
|318.55 Down 3.30
|Sep
|318.70
|319.00
|318.50
|318.80 Down 3.30
|Oct
|319.35 Down 3.30
|Nov
|319.60 Down 3.25
|Dec
|319.70
|319.75
|319.70
|319.70 Down 3.25
|Jan
|319.90 Down 3.20
|Feb
|320.10 Down 3.20
|Mar
|320.35
|320.35
|320.15
|320.15 Down 3.25
|Apr
|320.35 Down 3.15
|May
|320.35 Down 3.25
|Jun
|320.55 Down 3.25
|Jul
|320.45 Down 3.30
|Aug
|320.60 Down 3.30
|Sep
|320.60 Down 3.30
|Oct
|320.80 Down 3.30
|Dec
|320.70 Down 3.30
|Mar
|320.95 Down 3.30
|May
|321.00 Down 3.30
|Jul
|321.05 Down 3.30
|Sep
|321.10 Down 3.30
|Dec
|321.15 Down 3.30
|Mar
|321.20 Down 3.30
|May
|321.25 Down 3.30
|Jul
|321.30 Down 3.30
|Sep
|321.35 Down 3.30
|Dec
|321.40 Down 3.30
|Mar
|321.45 Down 3.30
|May
|321.50 Down 3.30
|Jul
|321.55 Down 3.30
|Sep
|321.60 Down 3.30