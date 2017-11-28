  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2017/11/28 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Nov 313.10 313.25 313.10 313.25 Down 3.35
Dec 317.20 317.60 312.15 313.45 Down 3.45
Jan 318.10 318.20 313.00 314.20 Down 3.45
Feb 318.55 318.55 314.60 315.00 Down 3.40
Mar 319.65 319.75 314.35 315.75 Down 3.40
Apr 316.45 316.60 316.35 316.45 Down 3.35
May 320.95 321.00 316.00 317.05 Down 3.35
Jun 317.55 317.60 317.55 317.60 Down 3.40
Jul 321.30 321.30 317.00 318.00 Down 3.35
Aug 318.55 Down 3.30
Sep 318.70 319.00 318.50 318.80 Down 3.30
Oct 319.35 Down 3.30
Nov 319.60 Down 3.25
Dec 319.70 319.75 319.70 319.70 Down 3.25
Jan 319.90 Down 3.20
Feb 320.10 Down 3.20
Mar 320.35 320.35 320.15 320.15 Down 3.25
Apr 320.35 Down 3.15
May 320.35 Down 3.25
Jun 320.55 Down 3.25
Jul 320.45 Down 3.30
Aug 320.60 Down 3.30
Sep 320.60 Down 3.30
Oct 320.80 Down 3.30
Dec 320.70 Down 3.30
Mar 320.95 Down 3.30
May 321.00 Down 3.30
Jul 321.05 Down 3.30
Sep 321.10 Down 3.30
Dec 321.15 Down 3.30
Mar 321.20 Down 3.30
May 321.25 Down 3.30
Jul 321.30 Down 3.30
Sep 321.35 Down 3.30
Dec 321.40 Down 3.30
Mar 321.45 Down 3.30
May 321.50 Down 3.30
Jul 321.55 Down 3.30
Sep 321.60 Down 3.30