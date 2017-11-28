In 'Voyeur,' we watch a story about watching unravel

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrated writer Gay Talese was supposed to be on his way to another sensational best-seller with his book "The Voyeur's Motel" when the facts got in the way.

A new Netflix documentary called "Voyeur" follows Talese as he reports and writes about a former Colorado motel owner who spied on his guests. After the book is published, the story falls apart, leaving Talese anguished and fearful for his legacy.

Filmmakers Myles Kane and Josh Koury call it a "love affair that's doomed."

They never anticipated the unraveling when they began filming but say if a story turns in a direction you can't expect, "that's usually a good sign that real life is unfolding."