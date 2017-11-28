Mexico Treasury Secretary resigns, enabling presidential bid

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president has accepted the resignation of Treasury Secretary Jose Antonio Meade, a move that opens up a path for Meade to become the presidential candidate for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party in July 1 elections.

President Enrique Pena Nieto did not mention Meade's potential candidacy Monday, but said, "I wish him luck in the project he has chosen."

If Meade is selected by the PRI by the Feb. 18 deadline, he would become the first presidential candidate who is not a formal member of the party.

Meade is a 48-year-old Yale-educated economist who served as foreign relations secretary and head of the social development department under Pena Nieto. He was also energy secretary under former President Felipe Calderon of the conservative National Action Party.