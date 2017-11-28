Feeling the music in his bones, Mars readies 1st TV special

NEW YORK (AP) — When Bruno Mars hit the stage for his first TV special, he could feel the music — in his bones and in his veins — and it shows.

Mars' energetic and slick dance moves and smooth vocals are at the forefront of "BRUNO MARS: 24K MAGIC LIVE AT THE APOLLO," which debuts Wednesday on CBS at 10 p.m. Eastern. He recorded the special at the Apollo Theater in New York's Harlem, performing the majority of his album "24K Magic."

Says Mars: "You got to perform (the music) a few times to get it in your bones, to get it right, to work out all the kinks."

Mars said he chose to film the one-hour special at the Apollo, which he calls "a magical place," because of the venue's rich history in music.