7 protesters arrested at rally for teen killed by police

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Seven people have been arrested at a demonstration over Connecticut authorities' handling of the case of a 15-year-old boy killed by police.

The protesters were arrested Monday after sitting on the street outside the state Capitol in Hartford.

They are trying to bring attention to the May death of Jayson Negron and called for prosecutors to release video evidence in the shooting in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez has said rookie officer James Boulay opened fire May 9 when he was nearly run over by a stolen car driven by Negron. A passenger in the car also was shot, but survived.

Community advocates say they want to see criminal charges filed against the officer.