BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

FRANCE-AFRICA — French President Emmanuel Macron, on a trip to Burkina Faso, lays out an Africa policy that he hopes turns the page on post-colonial tensions and revives French influence in the region, but is likely to meet protests. Other European leaders also visit Africa ahead of a summit. UPCOMING: Developing from evening speech, photos, video.

UN-SYRIA TALKS — The U.N. envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, convenes the 8th round of U.N.-mediated talks. UPCOMING: Developing, photos, video.

IRELAND — Ireland's parliament is due to vote on a motion of no confidence in the government, just as it is locked in complex negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union. UPCOMING: Developing, timing uncertain; video.

ROYAL ENGAGEMENT — Following reaction after the announcement that Prince Harry will marry American actress Meghan Markle this spring. UPCOMING: Developing, photos, video.

SERBIA-HUNGARY-CHINA — Serbian and Chinese officials mark the formal start of China-backed works to reconstruct the railway between Belgrade and Budapest, as part of China's New Silk Road initiative. UPCOMING: On merits from 1300 GMT.

AUSTRIA-DIGITAL RIGHTS — Digital consumer privacy crusader Max Schrems launches the European Center for Digital Rights, aimed at enforcing the privacy and digital rights of Europeans, particularly in the commercial sector. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1100 GMT, more on merit.

WORLD ECONOMY — The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development gives its forecast for the world economy. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1000 GMT, developing on merit; video.