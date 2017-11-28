'Nobel Women' laureates urge Saudis to end blockade on Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — A group of Nobel Peace Laureates are urging the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen to end their blockade of the Arab world's poorest country that has deprived it of much-needed aid and squeezed it to the brink of famine.

The Nobel Women's Initiative in a Monday statement said that the blockade "rendered access to humanitarian assistance impossible for the people of Yemen," and "denies millions of vulnerable and innocent civilians access to food, fuel and medical supplies."

They wrote that it "further aggravates what the United Nations has called the world's 'worst humanitarian crisis' to date," denying over 20 million people of needed life-saving humanitarian assistance in what amounts to "collective punishment."

Over the past two years, the war in Yemen has killed more than 10,000 people.