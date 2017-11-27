  1. Home
  2. World

US sports leagues are hedging their bets on legal gambling

By BEN NUCKOLS , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/11/27 23:56

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, in New York. As the Supreme Court prepares t

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred responds to a question following the two-day meeting of Major

FILE - In this May 29, 2017, file photo, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2016, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York. As the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Supreme Court prepares to hear a challenge to the federal ban on sports betting, U.S. sports leagues are hedging their bets.

The leagues are fighting the case in court, but leaders of the NBA, the NHL and Major League Baseball have said publicly that they're open to sports betting being legalized. They're preparing for a future of expanded gambling and hoping to have a say in how legalization takes effect.

Only the NFL has remained steadfast in its opposition, a stance that critics see as hypocritical.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver argued three years ago in a New York Times op-ed that gambling should be legalized. The league continues to oppose a Supreme Court decision striking down the ban because it would prefer to work through Congress.

___

Follow Ben Nuckols on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols