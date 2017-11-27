  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/11/27 23:13
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 18 3 .857
Toronto 12 7 .632 5
Philadelphia 11 7 .611
New York 10 9 .526 7
Brooklyn 7 12 .368 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 9 .526
Miami 10 9 .526
Charlotte 8 11 .421 2
Orlando 8 12 .400
Atlanta 4 16 .200
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 12 6 .667
Cleveland 12 7 .632 ½
Indiana 11 9 .550 2
Milwaukee 9 9 .500 3
Chicago 3 15 .167 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 15 4 .789
San Antonio 12 7 .632 3
New Orleans 11 9 .550
Memphis 7 12 .368 8
Dallas 5 15 .250 10½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 12 8 .600
Portland 12 8 .600
Denver 11 8 .579 ½
Utah 9 11 .450 3
Oklahoma City 8 11 .421
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 15 5 .750
L.A. Lakers 8 11 .421
L.A. Clippers 7 11 .389 7
Phoenix 7 14 .333
Sacramento 5 14 .263

___

Sunday's Games

Miami 100, Chicago 93

Minnesota 119, Phoenix 108

Brooklyn 98, Memphis 88

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.