Taiwanese rental car company accused of taking advantage of foreign tourists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A foreign tourist has filed a complaint from his country with Taiwan’s police and consumer protection organization against a Taiwan car rental company for allegedly making profits from delaying return of customers' deposits, according to a report of Mirror Media, a Taiwanese news outlet, on Monday.

An unidentified international customer said that Convenient, a Taiwanese rental car company, adopted a different way of operating a car rental business from other companies of the same trade, according to the report. He said Convenient deducted NT$15,000 from the deposit and then remit the remainder by telegraph to the customer. However, the fee of the remittance was on the customer, which he considered as very unreasonable, the report said.

The accuser also said he suspected that by prolonging the process of paying back customers' deposits, the rental car company could make a considerable profit from interest accumulation, according to the report. Some customers might forget about the deposits under the company’s passive way of paying back, and some might even give up the deposits given the difficulty of reclaiming money across countries, which would become the company’s windfalls, he added, according to the report.

The accuser said he filed a complaint with Kaohsiung City Government’s consumer service center against the company but was told to file it with the central government’s Directorate General of Highways, making him feel that the government agencies are passing the buck and “Taiwan does not protect foreigners,” the report said.

Currently Convenient reportedly has eight stations across Taiwan.