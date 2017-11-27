Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 27, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, a shower;88;77;A stray shower;89;77;SSW;7;69%;57%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;81;73;Plenty of sunshine;84;72;NW;14;59%;3%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;60;47;Becoming cloudy;60;48;NE;8;67%;66%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;62;45;Partly sunny;63;52;S;5;62%;30%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;50;41;A shower or two;45;35;WSW;14;86%;83%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;23;16;Cloudy;24;21;NNE;9;77%;52%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;56;37;Some sun;52;35;NNE;6;54%;7%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;26;15;Mostly sunny;27;13;ESE;6;52%;10%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;86;63;Partly sunny;90;65;SE;8;43%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;62;46;Spotty showers;55;42;SW;4;70%;62%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;70;59;Becoming cloudy;72;59;NE;8;64%;63%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;67;45;Sunny;69;45;NNW;7;44%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy thunderstorms;81;74;Couple of t-storms;84;75;E;5;85%;91%;3

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;81;65;Partly sunny;82;63;E;7;63%;27%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;91;74;Partly sunny;93;76;NNE;6;58%;16%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;59;43;Periods of sun;57;41;NNW;9;51%;13%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;45;27;Plenty of sunshine;45;23;NNE;11;31%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rather cloudy;42;29;Partly sunny;41;26;SSE;6;61%;13%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;43;40;A passing shower;46;34;SW;12;68%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;67;48;Decreasing clouds;67;46;SE;6;70%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;66;A t-storm in spots;85;66;SE;5;60%;65%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;42;29;Periods of sun;40;31;ESE;7;68%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy with rain;46;37;A shower or two;44;34;WSW;8;85%;78%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Occasional rain;46;40;Spotty showers;43;35;WSW;7;87%;85%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;43;26;Partly sunny;42;30;S;4;72%;33%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;Sunshine and nice;70;61;E;10;54%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;90;64;A t-storm around;90;65;W;4;37%;55%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;61;46;Mostly sunny;63;49;W;6;67%;8%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;73;57;Rather cloudy;76;57;W;7;34%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;81;59;Not as warm;72;59;SSE;24;61%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;84;67;Partly sunny;84;67;E;4;54%;29%;6

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A shower;85;77;ENE;10;83%;82%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, mild;51;49;A little p.m. rain;56;36;WNW;12;59%;82%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;87;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;ENE;7;84%;89%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;42;39;Spotty showers;43;34;WSW;13;79%;73%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;91;77;Episodes of sunshine;86;76;NNE;12;43%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Sunny and mild;76;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;54;SSW;14;57%;11%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and humid;90;78;A t-storm in spots;90;77;ENE;10;79%;76%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;77;51;Hazy sunshine;80;52;ESE;4;45%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;74;33;Cooler;46;33;S;7;63%;12%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;83;62;Hazy sun;83;60;N;4;54%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;92;75;A t-storm or two;88;75;NNW;4;77%;85%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;45;34;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;32;NNW;15;81%;6%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, milder;52;35;Partly sunny, mild;61;39;NNE;6;24%;15%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A few showers;64;56;A little p.m. rain;65;56;SSW;5;84%;72%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;75;64;Low clouds;77;70;N;4;76%;57%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Couple of t-storms;74;59;A t-storm in spots;72;56;NE;7;70%;75%;5

Havana, Cuba;Brief showers;79;69;A t-storm in spots;81;69;E;9;76%;49%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;39;34;Rain/snow showers;39;35;S;15;89%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;77;A t-storm around;92;77;SSW;5;72%;55%;3

Hong Kong, China;Inc. clouds;77;69;A passing shower;78;70;ENE;8;70%;63%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;82;73;Rain and drizzle;83;72;NE;14;64%;80%;1

Hyderabad, India;Turning sunny;87;59;Clouds and sun;85;60;ESE;5;47%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;75;47;Hazy sunshine;72;47;NNE;4;52%;2%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Mainly cloudy;61;52;A passing shower;55;47;NNW;8;72%;83%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;86;76;Morning showers;87;76;WSW;5;78%;93%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;85;75;Mostly sunny;87;75;N;10;53%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;72;53;Decreasing clouds;74;56;NW;8;54%;32%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;61;28;Clearing;57;30;WSW;3;32%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;88;61;Hazy sun;85;60;WNW;5;52%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;68;45;Sunny intervals;66;42;SW;4;69%;32%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;91;69;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;N;12;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;37;33;Rain/snow showers;36;29;ESE;6;86%;71%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A t-storm in spots;88;77;ENE;9;67%;48%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A t-storm in spots;88;73;WSW;6;71%;73%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;83;57;Hazy sunshine;83;56;NNE;5;57%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;81;74;N;4;90%;82%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;62;38;Cloudy with a shower;60;37;ENE;9;59%;78%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower;91;74;A shower in spots;88;75;SSW;4;71%;52%;7

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;71;64;High clouds;71;64;S;8;72%;52%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;61;54;Afternoon rain;60;55;E;4;88%;93%;1

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;50;37;Partly sunny, chilly;43;37;NW;10;74%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;71;53;Partly sunny;75;55;NE;4;42%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;More clouds than sun;84;75;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;SSW;6;72%;40%;11

Madrid, Spain;Increasing clouds;55;34;Mostly cloudy;58;37;W;4;46%;20%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;78;Cloudy with showers;83;79;NW;7;80%;100%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;WSW;6;76%;65%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;90;79;Sun and some clouds;91;79;ENE;8;67%;36%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Not as warm;73;55;Sunny and warmer;87;65;E;8;55%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;70;41;Mostly sunny;74;43;NNE;3;35%;0%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;81;73;A shower or t-storm;81;73;ENE;11;75%;83%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;37;26;Mostly cloudy;33;29;SE;5;88%;71%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;77;Partly sunny;86;77;E;11;72%;36%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and cooler;67;51;Plenty of sunshine;68;54;ENE;8;55%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;27;16;Not as cold;42;37;S;16;63%;59%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;31;24;Cloudy with a flurry;28;20;S;7;74%;56%;0

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;93;71;Hazy sunshine;93;72;N;5;40%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;77;57;A t-shower in spots;77;59;NNE;12;64%;63%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;35;Plenty of sunshine;54;44;SSW;7;44%;6%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;69;54;A morning shower;66;50;S;7;68%;63%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouding up, cold;6;3;Clearing;13;2;SSW;7;76%;5%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;61;44;Sunny and nice;65;49;SSE;4;72%;9%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;32;29;Cloudy, some snow;31;26;N;11;68%;99%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;27;17;Milder;45;35;SW;16;66%;79%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;87;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;79;ENE;13;77%;81%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;76;A shower or t-storm;86;76;NW;7;84%;66%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;ENE;7;77%;64%;8

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;47;41;A shower or two;46;33;NW;6;70%;65%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;79;63;Sun and some clouds;73;58;SW;14;49%;9%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;91;77;High clouds;90;76;NNW;8;66%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A t-storm in spots;89;77;ESE;7;72%;56%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;90;72;Partial sunshine;90;70;E;4;53%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;40;37;Showers of rain/snow;44;33;SW;12;61%;79%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and milder;49;23;A morning shower;48;16;NW;6;73%;72%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;65;50;A little rain;66;51;SW;7;67%;85%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;78;54;Some sun, pleasant;76;56;SSW;4;38%;8%;2

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;84;75;A shower in spots;85;76;ENE;7;65%;43%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny and cold;25;21;Clouds and sunshine;34;30;NNW;5;67%;21%;0

Riga, Latvia;Sun and clouds;38;31;Showers of rain/snow;35;32;SSE;13;87%;76%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;T-storms possible;85;72;A shower or two;77;68;SW;9;80%;83%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;82;60;Partly sunny;78;55;ENE;7;55%;31%;4

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;54;29;Partial sunshine;53;46;SE;5;57%;96%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;37;30;Areas of low clouds;34;30;SSE;6;80%;23%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;60;49;Partial sunshine;60;49;NNW;6;77%;8%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;77;66;A t-storm in spots;75;66;ENE;7;76%;77%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine, pleasant;85;75;Sunshine and nice;86;77;E;8;73%;44%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;76;61;Partly sunny, nice;77;62;N;6;69%;16%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sun;77;46;Plenty of sunshine;76;44;ENE;6;28%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;86;57;Mostly sunny;84;55;SW;7;45%;40%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;71;Partly sunny;85;72;N;5;73%;2%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;62;44;A little p.m. rain;58;46;NE;3;76%;83%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;50;45;Periods of rain;48;43;S;7;80%;76%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;50;27;Partly sunny;52;31;WSW;3;59%;15%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;63;55;Rain and drizzle;64;54;ENE;7;75%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or t-storm;82;76;A t-storm in spots;85;78;NW;9;84%;70%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow and rain;38;31;Mostly cloudy;34;19;W;11;90%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;85;74;A shower or two;84;76;E;8;76%;76%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;41;34;Spotty showers;41;37;SSE;10;94%;83%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or t-storm;78;70;A t-storm in spots;80;69;ENE;11;67%;69%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;79;71;Sunny;85;73;E;9;69%;40%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Sun and clouds;40;33;Showers of rain/snow;37;33;SSE;12;77%;81%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;50;28;Mostly cloudy;54;35;ENE;3;45%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;47;32;Mostly sunny;45;29;E;5;70%;29%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;53;36;Plenty of sunshine;57;36;W;6;20%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;68;58;Partly sunny;73;59;SE;6;58%;5%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cooler;51;34;Periods of sun, cool;52;34;ESE;4;56%;6%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;53;46;Partly sunny;56;47;N;7;84%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;39;34;Sunny, not as cool;53;41;SW;18;64%;52%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;64;55;Mostly cloudy;64;50;SW;9;59%;4%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;63;46;Clearing;63;47;SSW;5;59%;5%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;9;-25;Mostly sunny;-5;-25;NNW;5;63%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;46;43;Rain and drizzle;47;38;N;6;69%;74%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;43;31;Partly sunny;43;32;ESE;6;62%;66%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;86;65;Partly sunny, warm;90;70;NNE;4;51%;8%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;36;28;Some sun;34;29;SSE;12;68%;31%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;40;29;Partly sunny;41;32;SSE;10;73%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;65;57;Clouds and sun;70;58;NNW;6;72%;32%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;92;72;Mostly cloudy;92;73;NW;4;68%;26%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;39;20;Sunny;44;25;E;3;55%;30%;3

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit