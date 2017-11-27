Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 27, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, a shower;31;25;A stray shower;32;25;SSW;11;69%;57%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;27;23;Plenty of sunshine;29;22;NW;22;59%;3%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;16;8;Becoming cloudy;16;9;NE;13;67%;66%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;17;7;Partly sunny;17;11;S;8;62%;30%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;10;5;A shower or two;7;2;WSW;22;86%;83%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;-5;-9;Cloudy;-4;-6;NNE;15;77%;52%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;13;3;Some sun;11;2;NNE;9;54%;7%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;-3;-10;Mostly sunny;-3;-10;ESE;10;52%;10%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;30;17;Partly sunny;32;18;SE;12;43%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;17;8;Spotty showers;13;5;SW;6;70%;62%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;21;15;Becoming cloudy;22;15;NE;13;64%;63%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;19;7;Sunny;20;7;NNW;11;44%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy thunderstorms;27;24;Couple of t-storms;29;24;E;8;85%;91%;3

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;27;18;Partly sunny;28;17;E;12;63%;27%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;33;23;Partly sunny;34;25;NNE;10;58%;16%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;15;6;Periods of sun;14;5;NNW;15;51%;13%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;7;-3;Plenty of sunshine;7;-5;NNE;18;31%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rather cloudy;6;-2;Partly sunny;5;-3;SSE;10;61%;13%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;6;4;A passing shower;8;1;SW;20;68%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;19;9;Decreasing clouds;19;8;SE;10;70%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A t-storm in spots;29;19;SE;8;60%;65%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;6;-2;Periods of sun;5;-1;ESE;11;68%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy with rain;8;3;A shower or two;7;1;WSW;13;85%;78%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Occasional rain;8;4;Spotty showers;6;2;WSW;11;87%;85%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;6;-3;Partly sunny;5;-1;S;7;72%;33%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Sunshine and nice;21;16;E;17;54%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;32;18;A t-storm around;32;18;W;7;37%;55%;9

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;16;8;Mostly sunny;17;10;W;10;67%;8%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;23;14;Rather cloudy;24;14;W;11;34%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;27;15;Not as warm;22;15;SSE;38;61%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny;29;20;E;6;54%;29%;6

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A shower;29;25;ENE;16;83%;82%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, mild;11;9;A little p.m. rain;13;2;WNW;19;59%;82%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;ENE;12;84%;89%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;6;4;Spotty showers;6;1;WSW;22;79%;73%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;33;25;Episodes of sunshine;30;24;NNE;20;43%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Sunny and mild;25;12;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;12;SSW;22;57%;11%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and humid;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ENE;17;79%;76%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;25;10;Hazy sunshine;26;11;ESE;7;45%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;23;0;Cooler;8;1;S;11;63%;12%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;28;17;Hazy sun;28;16;N;7;54%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;33;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;NNW;6;77%;85%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;7;1;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;0;NNW;24;81%;6%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, milder;11;2;Partly sunny, mild;16;4;NNE;9;24%;15%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A few showers;18;14;A little p.m. rain;18;14;SSW;8;84%;72%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;24;18;Low clouds;25;21;N;7;76%;57%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Couple of t-storms;23;15;A t-storm in spots;22;13;NE;11;70%;75%;5

Havana, Cuba;Brief showers;26;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;E;14;76%;49%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;4;1;Rain/snow showers;4;1;S;24;89%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;32;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SSW;9;72%;55%;3

Hong Kong, China;Inc. clouds;25;21;A passing shower;26;21;ENE;12;70%;63%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;28;23;Rain and drizzle;28;22;NE;23;64%;80%;1

Hyderabad, India;Turning sunny;30;15;Clouds and sun;30;15;ESE;8;47%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;24;9;Hazy sunshine;22;8;NNE;6;52%;2%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Mainly cloudy;16;11;A passing shower;13;8;NNW;13;72%;83%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;Morning showers;31;25;WSW;9;78%;93%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;29;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;N;16;53%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;22;12;Decreasing clouds;23;13;NW;13;54%;32%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;16;-2;Clearing;14;-1;WSW;5;32%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;31;16;Hazy sun;30;16;WNW;8;52%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;20;7;Sunny intervals;19;6;SW;6;69%;32%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;N;20;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;3;1;Rain/snow showers;2;-2;ESE;10;86%;71%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;15;67%;48%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;WSW;10;71%;73%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;28;14;Hazy sunshine;28;13;NNE;9;57%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;27;23;N;7;90%;82%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;17;3;Cloudy with a shower;16;3;ENE;14;59%;78%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower;33;23;A shower in spots;31;24;SSW;6;71%;52%;7

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;21;18;High clouds;22;18;S;13;72%;52%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;16;12;Afternoon rain;16;13;E;7;88%;93%;1

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;10;3;Partly sunny, chilly;6;3;NW;17;74%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;22;11;Partly sunny;24;13;NE;7;42%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;More clouds than sun;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;SSW;9;72%;40%;11

Madrid, Spain;Increasing clouds;13;1;Mostly cloudy;15;3;W;7;46%;20%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;29;26;Cloudy with showers;28;26;NW;12;80%;100%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;WSW;10;76%;65%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;26;Sun and some clouds;33;26;ENE;13;67%;36%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Not as warm;23;13;Sunny and warmer;30;18;E;13;55%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;21;5;Mostly sunny;23;6;NNE;6;35%;0%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;23;A shower or t-storm;27;23;ENE;18;75%;83%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;SE;8;88%;71%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;E;17;72%;36%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and cooler;19;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;ENE;13;55%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;-3;-9;Not as cold;6;3;S;26;63%;59%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-1;-4;Cloudy with a flurry;-2;-7;S;11;74%;56%;0

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;34;22;Hazy sunshine;34;22;N;8;40%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;14;A t-shower in spots;25;15;NNE;20;64%;63%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;11;2;Plenty of sunshine;12;7;SSW;11;44%;6%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;20;12;A morning shower;19;10;S;11;68%;63%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouding up, cold;-14;-16;Clearing;-10;-17;SSW;11;76%;5%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;16;7;Sunny and nice;18;9;SSE;7;72%;9%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;0;-2;Cloudy, some snow;0;-4;N;17;68%;99%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;-3;-8;Milder;7;2;SW;26;66%;79%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;30;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;ENE;21;77%;81%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;25;A shower or t-storm;30;24;NW;10;84%;66%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;11;77%;64%;8

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;8;5;A shower or two;8;0;NW;10;70%;65%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;26;17;Sun and some clouds;23;14;SW;22;49%;9%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;33;25;High clouds;32;24;NNW;13;66%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ESE;12;72%;56%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;32;22;Partial sunshine;32;21;E;7;53%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;4;3;Showers of rain/snow;7;0;SW;19;61%;79%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and milder;9;-5;A morning shower;9;-9;NW;10;73%;72%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;10;A little rain;19;11;SW;12;67%;85%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;26;12;Some sun, pleasant;25;14;SSW;7;38%;8%;2

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;29;24;A shower in spots;29;24;ENE;12;65%;43%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny and cold;-4;-6;Clouds and sunshine;1;-1;NNW;9;67%;21%;0

Riga, Latvia;Sun and clouds;3;0;Showers of rain/snow;2;0;SSE;21;87%;76%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;T-storms possible;29;22;A shower or two;25;20;SW;14;80%;83%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;25;13;ENE;11;55%;31%;4

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;12;-1;Partial sunshine;12;8;SE;8;57%;96%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;3;-1;Areas of low clouds;1;-1;SSE;10;80%;23%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;16;9;Partial sunshine;15;9;NNW;10;77%;8%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;25;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;ENE;11;76%;77%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine, pleasant;29;24;Sunshine and nice;30;25;E;13;73%;44%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;N;10;69%;16%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sun;25;8;Plenty of sunshine;24;7;ENE;9;28%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;30;14;Mostly sunny;29;13;SW;11;45%;40%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;29;22;N;9;73%;2%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;17;7;A little p.m. rain;15;8;NE;5;76%;83%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;10;7;Periods of rain;9;6;S;12;80%;76%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;10;-3;Partly sunny;11;-1;WSW;5;59%;15%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;17;13;Rain and drizzle;18;12;ENE;11;75%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or t-storm;28;25;A t-storm in spots;29;26;NW;15;84%;70%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow and rain;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;1;-7;W;18;90%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;A shower or two;29;24;E;13;76%;76%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;5;1;Spotty showers;5;3;SSE;16;94%;83%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or t-storm;25;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;ENE;17;67%;69%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;26;21;Sunny;29;23;E;14;69%;40%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Sun and clouds;4;1;Showers of rain/snow;3;0;SSE;20;77%;81%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;10;-2;Mostly cloudy;12;2;ENE;4;45%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;9;0;Mostly sunny;7;-2;E;8;70%;29%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;12;2;Plenty of sunshine;14;2;W;10;20%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;20;14;Partly sunny;23;15;SE;10;58%;5%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cooler;10;1;Periods of sun, cool;11;1;ESE;6;56%;6%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;12;8;Partly sunny;13;8;N;11;84%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;4;1;Sunny, not as cool;11;5;SW;29;64%;52%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;18;13;Mostly cloudy;18;10;SW;15;59%;4%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;17;8;Clearing;17;9;SSW;8;59%;5%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;-13;-32;Mostly sunny;-20;-32;NNW;8;63%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;8;6;Rain and drizzle;8;4;N;9;69%;74%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;6;-1;Partly sunny;6;0;ESE;10;62%;66%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;30;19;Partly sunny, warm;32;21;NNE;7;51%;8%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;2;-2;Some sun;1;-2;SSE;19;68%;31%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;4;-2;Partly sunny;5;0;SSE;17;73%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;18;14;Clouds and sun;21;15;NNW;10;72%;32%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;33;22;Mostly cloudy;33;23;NW;7;68%;26%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;4;-7;Sunny;6;-4;E;5;55%;30%;3

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius