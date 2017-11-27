Hike on Taipei’s Xiangshan Trail for an elevated view of Taipei 101

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—With weather still not too cold in early winter, it is good to explore hiking trails, and for Taipei residents or visitors one of the most convenient and accessible trails in the city is, of course, Xiangshan Hiking Trail.

The Xiangshan Trail is near the Xiangshan Station on the MRT Tamsui-Xinyi Line (Red Line); it is the first choice for an elevated view of Taipei 101.

Improvements were made on the Xiangshan trail in the summer, including additional guard rails, designed seating, kind reminders, drinking water fountains, and flower gardens.

According to Chen Yen-Cheng, Industrial and Trail section chief at the city’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO), the old guard rails have been replaced to make it easier to hike up and down the mountain. Four sets of seats designed on the basis of the Chinese character "Xian" (meaning “elephant” in Chinese), and other additions, such as flowers and plants, have been installed along the trail to offer hikers a comfortable rest before continuing on the hike, Chen said.

As the most important rule of hiking is to stay hydrated, a drinking fountain has been installed on the Xiangshan photography platform for visitors to quench thirst, according to Chen.

Take the MRT Tamsui-Xinyi Line to Xiangshan Station, take exit 2 to walk to the entrance of the trail, hike up to Liuju Rock, and just follow the guide map.

Public transportation, such as MRT, buses, or Ubikes is recommended for a carefree, leisurely trip.