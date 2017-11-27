  1. Home
  2. World

Big-spending AC Milan replaces Montella with Gattuso

By  Associated Press
2017/11/27 18:32

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella gives indications during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella, right, hugs Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino at the

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella gives indications during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has fired Vincenzo Montella and named Gennaro Gattuso as the club's new coach.

Milan, which spent more than 200 million euros (nearly $250 million) on new players in the offseason, has won only two of its past nine matches and has as many losses — six — as wins.

The move comes a day after a dispiriting 0-0 draw at home with Torino left Milan in seventh place.

Milan tweeted Monday that it "parted ways" with Montella and that "management of the first team is entrusted to Gennaro Gattuso."

Gattuso, a former Milan player, had been in charge of the club's youth squad.

Montella was hired in June 2016.