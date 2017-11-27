Golden Temple declared the most visited place of the world

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- The Golden Temple, also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib (the abode of God), and the Darbar Sahib, the holiest Gurdwara (temple) and the most important pilgrimage site of Sikhism, in Amritsar, India, has been awarded the ‘most visited place of the world’ by ‘World Book of Records’ (WBR), a London-based organization that catalogues and verifies world records.

General secretary of India chapter, Surbhi Kaul, and president of Punjab chapter, Randeep Singh Kohli, handed over the award to Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committe (SGPC) chief secretary Roop Singh.

WBR, which gives the award every three months decided to confer this to the Temple, after three months of observations from September onwards. “Lakhs of devotees visit this holy shrine, and the footfall is increasing by the day. This is why the WBR has awarded it,” she said.

SGPC chief secretary said though the shrine has been hugely popular ever since its foundation, the footfall has increased since the live telecast of gurbani kirtan. He said on average more than 100,000 devotees visit the shrine every day.

The temple is built around a man-made pool (sarovar) that was completed by Guru Ram Das in 1577. Guru Arjan – the fifth Guru of Sikhism, requested Sai Mian Mir – a Muslim Pir of Lahore to lay its foundation stone in 1589. In 1604, Guru Arjan placed a copy of the Adi Granth in Harmandir Sahib, calling the site Ath Sath Tirath ("shrine of 68 pilgrimages"). The temple was repeatedly rebuilt by the Sikhs after it became a target of persecution and was destroyed several times by the Muslim armies from Afghanistan and the Mughal Empire.

The Harmandir Sahib has a square plan with four entrances. It is a collection of buildings around the sanctum and the pool. One of these is Akal Takht, the chief center of religious authority of Sikhism. The temple complex is being considered to declare as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.