Toll from Greek floods rises as 22nd body found in mud

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have found one more body in an area near Athens afflicted by deadly floods this month, raising the total death toll to 22.

The Fire Brigade says the man's body was found buried in mud near a bus station in the small town of Mandra, west of Athens, that suffered the brunt of the Nov. 15 flash floods.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim found Monday was the one person listed as missing following the floods.

Officials blamed the disaster — one of Greece's deadliest floods in decades — on poor town planning and insufficient flood prevention measures, as much of the afflicted area had been built on filled-in torrent beds.

The floods damaged about 1,000 buildings.