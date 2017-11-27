Challenger ahead in counting of Honduras presidential vote

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Early results from Honduras' presidential election show leftist challenger Salvador Nasralla with a lead over incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

David Matamoros, president of the electoral court, said early Monday that, with 57 percent of the vote counted, Nasralla is polling 45.7 percent of the vote, to Hernandez' 40.2 percent.

The late hour for the announcement of the votes had suggested a close vote between Hernandez, a conservative, U.S. ally, and Nasralla, the candidate of the leftist Alliance of Opposition Against Dictatorship. Both men had claimed victory.

Turnout appeared to be heavy across the country Sunday, with relatively minor irregularities reported.