Challenger ahead in counting of Honduras presidential vote

A woman casts her vote during the general elections at a polling station at Buenos Aires neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.
Opposition Alliance presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla speaks to supporters during a meeting in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Ho
Lina Michel Colindres, 17 months, accompanies her mother Nely Colindres while casting her vote during the general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras,
People stand in line outside a polling station during the general elections at Buenos Aires neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 26, 20
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez delivers his speech during a meeting with supporters during general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sund
Opposition Alliance presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla embraces former first lady and presidential candidate Xiomara Castro during a meeting wit
Banners with a portrait of Honduran President and current presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez hang outside a polling station during the gene
A man casts his vote at a school during the general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernand
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Early results from Honduras' presidential election show leftist challenger Salvador Nasralla with a lead over incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez.
David Matamoros, president of the electoral court, said early Monday that, with 57 percent of the vote counted, Nasralla is polling 45.7 percent of the vote, to Hernandez' 40.2 percent.
The late hour for the announcement of the votes had suggested a close vote between Hernandez, a conservative, U.S. ally, and Nasralla, the candidate of the leftist Alliance of Opposition Against Dictatorship. Both men had claimed victory.
Turnout appeared to be heavy across the country Sunday, with relatively minor irregularities reported.