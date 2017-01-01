Notorious wedding crashers nabbed at banquet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwanese netizen on Sunday (Nov. 26) on Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) announced that at their banquet in Taipei they had caught a notorious mother-daughter wedding crasher duo that had been wreaking havoc at weddings across the island recently, with the the groom quoted as saying, "It was their fate to be caught by me today."

In an interview with UDN, the groom said at first no one noticed the two as being out of place, however after a while they started packing up food to go like crazy and even interrupted other people while they were still eating. Friends thought the new guests were friends or relatives, and had no clue how insatiable their appetites would be. After laying waste to one table, they would then move on the next and pack up food to go there too.

They also took part in lucky drawings, with the daughter winning a prize and claiming it on stage. The two partners in crime even shamelessly posed for photos with the bride and groom.

However, one of the relatives of the bride finally recognized one of the wedding crashers after seeing report about them on TV, and started to observe them. When they lined up to get wedding candy, some elders took the two aside and at the same time others called the police.

The groom said that when the two were confronted by police, they tried every trick in the book including insisting that they were relatives and later saying that they should be given mercy because they are "disadvantaged."

Elders on the scene did not want to have any bad blood at a wedding, so they suggested that the mother and daughter offer a red envelope with a token amount of money as a friendly gesture, in exchange for them not pressing charges. However, the two refused the terms, and thus the family had no choice but to have the police handle the situation.

They still let the gluttonous duo keep the food they had stuffed for carryout. The groom said that as elders handled the situation, they were not greatly affected by the incident, but knowing that they had wedding crashers was both vexing and funny, "I never thought we'd be that lucky, lucky really came to us."



Mother-daughter duo, with to-go bags and gifts from wedding. (爆料公社 image)

UDN reported, that the daughter, surnamed Lin( 林), has a minor intellectual disability and has already racked up a record of running up big, unpaid tabs at expensive restaurants. On March 18, She ordered NT$1,000 (US$30) worth of food at Dingtaifeng, and when asked to pay the bill said, "I don't have money, call the police." On April 22, she ordered NT$1,000 worth of dumplings, chicken soup, and other items, for which she also did not pay.

In May, for the many bills at expensive restaurants she had racked up without paying, she was charged for fraud and deception. She was then ordered to be then sent to the Ministry of Labor to be assigned a job and start working.



Closeup of surprisingly well fed "disadvantaged" daughter. (爆料公社 image)

Police said that though red envelope payments are not exactly the same as paying the bill for a restaurant tab, considering that the average cost at such banquets at a wedding is NT$20,000, the average red envelope is roughly around NT$2,000. Authorities are considering whether to charge the two for fraud in this case as well.