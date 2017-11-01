2017 Taiwan Open of Surfing Longboard Championship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Men's Finals - Round 3 surf events resume this afternoon at the 2017 International Open of Surfing Championship, the apex event for competitive longboard surfing.

Strong winds cancelled Monday's events.

This year's longboard showcase is in Taichung's Chin-tsun Harbor (金樽) from November 23 through December 3. There will be 36 Men's and 18 Women's events in total.

Want to be seaside but cannot make it? The competition's official website is providing full coverage of the events, like this three and a half hour video of the Men's second round, and live coverage of today's event.



Flyer for this year's Surf Open in Taichung. (Courtesy of official event Facebook page)

There will be 62 Taiwanese surfers competing this year. Taiwan's strongest surfers in this year's tournament include: Toumei (陳東銘), Ro (潘海心), Cheng Chung-hua (鄭仲華), Niu Chen-lin AKA Bei-bei (鈕臻琳 AKA 貝貝), and Shih Hsiang-yun (施湘雲).

Two-time American longboard champion, Taylor Jensen, has entered Round 2, according to World Surf League. This is Jensen's sixth time competing in Taiwan and he is expected to win the men's title again.

Fresh from winning a longboard competition in Kumul last May, Brazilian surfer Chloe Calmon is anticipated to snag this year's women's title.

There are 115 total surfers in the competition from 17 different countries.

For those still looking for something to do this coming weekend and can make it down to Taichung, the competition's website has provided a local bus schedule to save visitors some time:



Local bus schedule in Taichung from November 23 to December 3. (Event's Facebook page)