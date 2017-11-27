BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

POPE ASIA — Pope Francis visits Myanmar and Bangladesh to encourage their tiny Catholic communities and reach out to some of Asia's most peripheral and poor, but the big question looming is whether he'll utter the word "Rohingya." By Nicole Winfield. Sent 600 words, photos.

POPE-ASIA-REFUGEES Many of the refugees who fled into Bangladesh to escape the Myanmar military say they're hopeful a visit to the region by Pope Francis will help bring peace. By Rishabh R. Jain. Sent 480 words, photos.

POPE-ASIA-CATHOLICS — Pope Francis's trip to Myanmar and Bangladesh holds huge significance for the tiny Catholic communities on each country. By Julhas Alam. Sent 980 words, photos.

INDONESIA-BALI VOLCANO — Indonesian authorities order a mass evacuation of people from an expanded danger zone around an erupting volcano on Bali that has forced the island's international airport to close, stranding tens of thousands of travelers. Lava is welling in the crater of Mount Agung, signaling a possibly big eruption at a volcano that's been explosively deadly in the past. By Firdia Lisnawati and Stephen Wright.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — South Korea is reportedly broadcasting into North Korea news of the recent escape of a North Korean soldier over the rivals' border as part of its psychological warfare against the North. Sent 130 words.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — A Malaysian doctor testified Kim Jong Nam had contracted pupils and soiled underwear, both signs he was poisoned. Sent 380 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-ENDANGERED JEEPNEY — The Philippines' iconic passenger jeepney, once regarded as Manila's "King of the Road," is chugging toward change and uncertainty. By Aaron Favila. Sent 740 words, photos.

SRI LANKA-AUSTRALIA-ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS — Sri Lankan police said Monday that they have arrested 22 people who were attempting to illegally migrate to Australia by boat. By Bharatha Mallawarachi. Sent.

VIETNAM-ACTIVIST'S TRIAL — A court in central Vietnam has sentenced an activist to seven years in prison for producing videos and interviews that instigated anti-government protests, in the authorities' latest crackdown on dissent. Sent.

TAIWAN-GOLDEN HORSE AWARDS — Taiwanese crime thriller "The Bold, The Corrupt, The Beautiful" claimed three top Golden Horse movie awards, including best feature film. By Johnson Lai. Sent 220 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets tumbled as investors looked ahead to a possible U.S. Senate vote on proposed tax changes and data announcements from major economies. By Joe McDonald. Sent 540 words, photos.

