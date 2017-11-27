Suit seeks to stop Trump from naming acting director of CFPB

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government official President Donald Trump wants to pass over as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is asking a federal court to block the president's appointment.

Leandra English was elevated to interim director of the bureau by its outgoing director. She filed suit Sunday night against Trump and his choice, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney. She contends that federal law puts her in charge, but White House officials disagree.

English was chief of staff to bureau director Richard Cordray when he named her deputy director before he resigned Friday. Cordray was appointed by President Barack Obama and has been long criticized by congressional Republicans as overzealous.

Mulvaney has called the agency a "joke" and is expected to dismantle much of what the bureau has done.