Autumn is the season for chrysanthemum flowers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Millions of chrysanthemums blossoming in orange, white, rosy red, and many more, regular live performances of eastern and western music taking place simultaneously in different areas, and hectic vendors selling organic or hand-made foods and craftwork, all of which can be found at the annual festival of chrysanthemums held in the Shilin Officials Residence.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) proudly said at the opening ceremony on November 25 that the vast varieties of chrysanthemum flowers presented at the festival are the most successfully cultivated ones in the country thanks to the efforts of the city government’s Parks and Street Lights Office.

This year, the festival is divided into several themes related to popular films such as "Madagascar", "Maleficent", and "Spirited Away".

Parents can bring their children to tour different memorable film scenes decorated with delicately arranged flowers and specially prepared props.

In addition to chrysanthemums that can be found everywhere in the residence, visitors can also have a stroll in the rose garden or take a look at the two exhibition rooms presenting precious orchids one normally cannot see anywhere else.

The festival of chrysanthemums (Teng Pei-ju ∕ Taiwan News)

The festival of chrysanthemums (Teng Pei-ju ∕ Taiwan News)

There are also regular live performances and weekend markets to make the festival more entertaining.

What’s more, after years of managing, a 1,900-square-meter eco park is where visitors can find a pool surrounded by large quantities of plants and ferns.

Visitors coming to the eco park will be surprised to see such a natural habitat where numerous insects and small animals call home in a big city like Taipei.

The festival of chrysanthemums offers free admission and will last until December 10.

The festival of chrysanthemums (Teng Pei-ju ∕ Taiwan News)