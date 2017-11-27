India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard

NAGPUR, India (AP) — Scoreboard after India's win in the second test against Sri Lanka at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium:
Sri Lanka 1st Innings: 205
India 1st Innings: 610-6 declared
Sri Lanka 2nd innings
(Overnight: 21-1)
Sadeera Samarawickrama b Ishant Sharma 0
Dimuth Karunaratne c Vijay b Jadeja 18
Lahiru Thirimanne c Jadeja b Yadav 23
Angelo Mathews c Rohit Sharma b Jadeja 10
Dinesh Chandimal c Ashwin b Yadav 61
Niroshan Dickwella c Kohli b Ishant Sharma 4
Dasun Shanaka c Rahul b Ashwin 17
Dilruwan Perera lbw b Ashwin 0
Rangana Herath c Rahane b Ashwin 0
Suranga Lakmal not out 31
Lahiru Gamage b Ashwin 0
Extras: (2lb) 2
Total: (all out) 166
Overs: 49.3 Minutes: 204.
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-34, 3-48, 4-68, 5-75, 6-102, 7-107, 8-107, 9-165, 10-166.
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 12-4-43-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 17.3-4-63-4, Ravindra Jadeja 11-5-28-2, Umesh Yadav 9-2-30-2.
Result: India won by an innings and 239 runs, leads three test series 1-0
Toss: won by Sri Lanka.
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, England, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.
TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.