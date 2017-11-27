Miss Universe contestants speak on sexual harassment issue

Former Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere, right, crowns new Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Las
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters cries after she was announced as the new Miss Universe at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, left, reacts as she was announced as the new Miss Universe at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017
Contestants congratulate new Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Loch
Contestants embrace new Miss Universe Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, in crown, at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Las Ve
The new Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, center, cries after winning at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/J
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, left, and Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez hold hands before they announce the winner at the Miss Universe pagean
Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett competes at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
From left, final five finalists Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez, Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett, Miss Thailand Maria Poonlertlarp, Miss Venezuela Keysi Saya
Contestants stand on stage during the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Miss Brazil Monalysa Alcantara, second from right, reacts after she was announced as a finalist at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in
Miss China Roxette Qiu reacts as she is interviewed by Steve Harvey at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John L
Miss USA Kara McCullough, left, is announced as a finalist at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Miss Canada Lauren Howe is announced as a finalist at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Contestants stand on stage at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
The first four finalists stand in front of the stage at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Contestants walk across the stage at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Steve Harvey, center, takes the stage at the Miss Universe pageant Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters didn't shy away when asked to comment on sexual harassment just after being crowned.
The representative from South Africa said that women who stand together are unbreakable and able to speak up when they see something wrong in the workplace or at home.
A fan-submitted question posed to Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett asked why men and women should work together to address the issue of sexual misconduct.
She said men and women should come together to make sure no form of abuse, including sexual harassment, is tolerated.
Nel-Peters, who recently earned a business management degree, was crowned Sunday at The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
The runner-up was Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez, while Bennett finished as the second runner-up.