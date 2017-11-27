Trump's Mar-a-Lago stay a welcome break from DC challenges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump draws a wiggly line between work, play and business at the private club he calls his "winter White House."

Like George H.W. Bush and his family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, or George W. Bush with his ranch in Crawford, Texas, Trump has made Mar-a-Lago his refuge from Washington. It's where he slips back into the role of glad-handing host that he played for years before waging his winning presidential campaign.

Club members described Trump as being in an especially good mood over the past five days, as he kicked off Palm Beach's winter social season and golfed with some of the game's greats.

For Trump, it was all a welcome distraction from the stack of Washington problems and challenges he returned to Sunday night.