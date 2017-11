NAGPUR, India (AP) — India has won the second cricket test against Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs on day four:

Scores: India 610-6 declared (Virat Kohli 213, Cheteshwar Pujara 143, Murali Vijay 128, Rohit Sharma 102 not out; Dilruwan Perera 3-202) def. Sri Lanka 205 (Dinesh Chandimal 57, Dimuth Karunaratne 51; Ravichandran Ashwin 4-67, Ishant Sharma 3-37, Ravindra Jadeja 3-56) and 166 (Chandimal 61, Suranga Lakmal 31; Ashwin 4-63, Jadeja 2-28, Umesh Yadav 2-30, Sharma 2-43)