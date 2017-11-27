Taiwan’s EVA Air and China Airlines cancel flights to Bali due to volcano activity

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s China Airlines and EVA Air have cancelled their flights to Bali, Indonesia in the face of increased volcano activity of Mount Agung.

Indonesian authorities raised the alert to the highest level and closed the island’s airport on Monday.

The closure will continue until Tuesday, but Indonesian officials said they will determine every six hours whether the airport should remain closed, according to media reports.

China Airlines said it has cancelled Taoyuan-Bali flights (CI-771/772) for November 28 and 29, while EVA Air said today’s flights to and from Bali are cancelled, but the company will make a timely adjustment for tomorrow’s flights according to the situation.

ezTravel public relations director Lin Chao-chun (林昭君) said that due to the closure of Bali Airport, the company will arrange a refund or itinerary change for customers who had booked Monday and Tuesday tour packages to Bali with ezTravel.

(Photo from CNA)