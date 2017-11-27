  1. Home
The Latest: Myanmar Catholics await arrival of Pope Francis

By  Associated Press
2017/11/27 14:31

An Ethnic Kachin Catholic devotee in traditional attire holds Myanmar national flag as devotees gather to see Pope Francis on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, i

Ethnic Kachin Catholic devotees in traditional attire gather along a road to see Pope Francis Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar ahead of his a

An ethnic Chin Catholic devotee in tribal attire gathers along a road to see Pope Francis Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar ahead of his arriv

Ethnic Ah-Kha Christians wait to welcome the arrival of Pope Francis outside Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Po

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Latest on Pope Francis's trip to Myanmar and Bangladesh (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Thousands of Catholics from across Myanmar have come to the nation's biggest city of Yangon to welcome Pope Francis to the country.

The pope is due to arrive Monday afternoon. His visit will include meetings with Myanmar leaders before heading to Bangladesh.

Father Brang Htoi came with 1,600 Catholics from Kachin state to welcome the pope at the airport. He says, "We are very excited to welcome him."

Catholics are one of the smallest religious minority groups in Myanmar with over 660,000 people, just over 1 percent of the population of 52 million.