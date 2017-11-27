Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Today, Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters walked away from the 66th Miss Universe Competition being crowned as the new Miss Universe.

Former Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere passed on the crown to the 22-year-old beauty queen during the 66th Miss Universe Pageant at the AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Before hailing the Miss Universe crown, 92 contestants across the world had undergone a three-day interview along with a swimsuit and evening gown presentation show took place before the live broadcast. Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters recently earned a business management degree, showed that she is a combination of beauty, charisma, and brain.

The first runner-up was Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez, while the second runner-up was Miss Jamaica, Davina Bennett.