  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters won 91 contestants taking the Miss Universe title

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/11/27 13:55

(By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –  Today, Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters walked away from the 66th Miss Universe Competition being crowned as the new Miss Universe. 

Former Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere passed on the crown to the 22-year-old beauty queen during the 66th Miss Universe Pageant at the AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Before hailing the Miss Universe crown, 92 contestants across the world had undergone a three-day interview along with a swimsuit and evening gown presentation show took place before the live broadcast. Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters recently earned a business management degree, showed that she is a combination of beauty, charisma, and brain.

The first runner-up was Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez, while the second runner-up was Miss Jamaica, Davina Bennett.

 
Miss Universe
Demi-Leigh Nel Peters
Iris Mittenaere

RELATED ARTICLES

Miss France crowned Miss Universe in Philippines
2017/01/30 11:16