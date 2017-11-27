  1. Home
Refugees escaping Myanmar hope Pope's visit will bring peace

By  Associated Press
2017/11/27 13:27

KUTUPALONG REFUGEE CAMP, Bangladesh (AP) — Many of the refugees who have been flooding into Bangladesh to escape the Myanmar military say they're hopeful that a visit to the region by Pope Francis will help bring peace.

Francis will be treading a difficult diplomatic line on his visit to Bangladesh and Myanmar, where he is due to arrive Monday afternoon.

While the international community has condemned Myanmar's crackdown on Rohingya Muslims as "ethnic cleansing," the Catholic church has resisted the term and defended Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as the only hope for democracy.

At the crowded Kutupalong refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, Mohammad Rafiq said he was very happy when he heard about the visit by Francis.

The 20-year-old says he hopes the pope's efforts will help restore Rohingya rights, including Myanmar citizenship.