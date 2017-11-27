No. 16 Texas A&M beats No. 10 USC 75-59

LOS ANGELES (AP) — D.J. Hogg scored 15 points and No. 16 Texas A&M pulled away for good with a 19-3 run in the second half to beat 10th-ranked Southern California 75-59 on Sunday night in the first matchup of ranked opponents at Galen Center since 2007.

Duane Wilson added 13 points and Tyler Davis had 10 for the Aggies (7-0), who tied their best start under coach Billy Kennedy.

Chimezie Metu scored 13 points for the Trojans (4-1). Their 21-game home non-conference winning streak was snapped.

USC opened the second half on an 11-4 run, with Metu's dunks sandwiching the run that included a 3-pointer by Elijah Stewart and tied the game at 42-all.

But the Aggies put the game away with their decisive run that gave them a 61-45 lead. T.J. Starks scored eight points, one of five players who contributed in the spurt.

The Trojans never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way. Their leading scorer, Bennie Boatwright, sat for a long stretch in the second half because of foul trouble.

USC was limited to 28 percent shooting from the floor and got outrebounded 52-39.

The Aggies twice led by nine in the first half, taking a 21-12 lead to start the game.

USC got within two three times, but couldn't take the lead while shooting 31 percent.

BIG PICTURE

The Aggies earned their first win over a top-10 opponent since beating No. 10 Gonzaga 62-61 on Nov. 26, 2015. With their second win of the season over a ranked team, they should rise in the Top 25. They beat then-No. 11 West Virginia on Nov. 10.

USC was riding the program's highest ranking since the 1974-75 season, but the loss will drop them out of the top 10 on Monday.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return home to play Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

The Trojans visit SMU on Saturday. They lead the all-time series 5-1, with USC winning the last four meetings, including 66-65 in the NCAA Tournament in March.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25