Two Indonesian fishermen missing after boat capsizes off Tamsui

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A boat capsized near Tamsui River estuary, causing two Indonesian fishermen working on boat fall into the sea and still remain missing, as reported by CNA.

The two workers, along with three other crew members all fell from their small boat in waters 300 meters away from Taipei Port at 9:30 a.m., Sunday (Nov. 26), according to police and firefighters.

Lin Chih-hung (林志宏), head of the Maritime Patrol Directorate General's Tamsui offshore flotilla, said the boat comprised five members was hit by a strong crosswind when they went fishing on Sunday morning.

A search and rescue effort for the crew was quickly launched. However, coastal patrol authorities only found three crew members including the Taiwanese skipper and two other foreign workers also from Indonesia. They were conscious and later sent to a hospital after being rescued.

As for the fate of the other two missing Indonesian fishery workers, police are now urgently searching for them by helicopter.