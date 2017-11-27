Hsieh sisters wins Hawaii Open Women Doubles champion title

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-wei and her younger sister Hsieh Shu-ying beats Japanese-American duo World No. 2 Seed Eri Hozumi and Asia Muhammad 6-1 and 7-3, winning their first WTA 125K Series Women's Double Championship title.

The Hsieh sisters were unseeded in Hawaii Open. They beat the United States- Czech Republic pair, World No. 1 Han Xin-yun from China with her partner Makoto Ninomiya and the Holland-Russia duo Lesley Kerkhove and Lidziya Marozava before playing against the Japanese-American duo in the finals.

The WTA 125K series is the secondary professional tennis circuit organized by the Women's Tennis Association. The 2017 WTA 125K series calendar consists of eight tournaments, each with a total prize fund of $125,000.