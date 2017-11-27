  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Hsieh sisters wins Hawaii Open Women Doubles champion title

Hsieh Su-wei, Hsieh Shu-ying beats Japanese-American Duo in Hawaii Open

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/11/27 12:33

Image from Hsieh Su-Wei's Official Facebook Page

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-wei and her younger sister Hsieh Shu-ying beats Japanese-American duo World No. 2 Seed Eri Hozumi and Asia Muhammad 6-1 and 7-3, winning their first WTA 125K Series Women's Double Championship title. 

The Hsieh sisters were unseeded in Hawaii Open. They beat the United States- Czech Republic pair, World No. 1 Han Xin-yun from China with her partner Makoto Ninomiya and the Holland-Russia duo Lesley Kerkhove and Lidziya Marozava before playing against the Japanese-American duo in the finals. 

The WTA 125K series is the secondary professional tennis circuit organized by the Women's Tennis Association. The 2017 WTA 125K series calendar consists of eight tournaments, each with a total prize fund of $125,000.
Hsieh Su-wei
WTA 125K Series
Hawaii Open

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Hsieh wins Hungarian Ladies Open doubles title
2017/02/27 16:13
Chang ends runner-up in both singles and doubles of OEC Taipei WTA 125K Series
2016/11/21 14:58
WTA 125K Series Taipei 2016 to feature past champions
2016/10/30 16:34